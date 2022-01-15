Senegal and Guinea share points

Senegal and Guinea shared points in the second Group B game played on Friday at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon.

With both sides coming into the competition with three points apiece from their previous games, the determination to grab another three points to top the group was high on the agenda.

And it was Senegal who had were presented with a scoring chance when Sadio Mane was brought down just on the edge of the penalty area, but the resultant free-kick from Bouna Sarr hit the Guinean human wall with the bell eventually cleared on the 13th minute to deny the Teranga Lions the lead.

The Syli Nationale came up with the best chance of the first half with a quick break on the 30th minute but the final strike by Morgan Guilavogui was cleared by Senegal goalkeeper, Seny Dieng for Guinea’s corner kick and this ended the first half with no goal from each side.

Guinea’s Mohamed Dayo and Senegal’s Bouna Sarr had opportunities to score but failed to convert their respective chances.

Senegal broke quickly with Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane but Bouna Sarr’s final was not enough to open the score for the Teranga Lions on the 67th minute as the game remained goalless after 90 minutes.