Senegalese Constitutional Council publishes official, final results of legislative elections

The Constitutional Council of Senegal has published the official and final results of the July 31 legislative elections.

The final results, released Thursday evening, showed that the coalition of the presidential movement, Benno Bokk Yaakar, won 82 seats, while the alliance of opposition coalitions garnered 80 seats, with Yewwi Askane Wi winning 56 seats and Wallu Senegal 24 seats.

The remaining three seats out of the total 165 seats of the National Assembly went to three other coalitions, one for each.

The Constitutional Council said that out of the 7,036,466 voters registered for the legislative elections, 3,279,110 have cast valid ballots while the ballots of 18,224 were deemed invalid. It put the turnout at 46.60 percent.

The 165 newly elected lawmakers will serve a five-year term. Enditem