Shasha Marley Trends In Kenya With Dance Challenge

With his song ‘I’m Not Ashamed of the Gospel,’ which was published 17 years ago, renowned Ghanaian roots reggae musician Julius Amua-Sekyi, better known by his stage name Shasha Marley, is currently experiencing significant popularity in Kenya and other East African nations.

While maintaining his uniqueness, the seasoned reggae musician and songwriter has written songs that inspire, uplift, and inform his listeners.

Celebrities, content producers, academic institutions, market women, and other music lovers have come to the streets with a brand-new dance competition called the “Gospel of Jah Dance Challenge” in remembrance of Shasha Marley.

With incredible freestyle moves paired to the catchy beats of Shasha Marley songs, the ultimate “Gospel of Jah Dance Challenge” awaits you.

Music fans and fans of Shasha Marley can log on to https://youtu.be/s838TubVOZs?si=T0_ZARVbbNg42xDYandhttps://www.facebook.com/share/v/15KqRSqP1W/ to participate in the dance challenge.

Shasha Marley is regarded by East African music enthusiasts as one of the gifted Ghanaian reggae artistes whose songs have influenced many.

This reporter gathered that East African music lovers frequently ask to hear Shasha Marley songs when they go to bars and clubs, and they will even use some of his songs as a dancing challenge.

Shasha, one of the few reggae artistes still active in the nation, is known for a variety of hits, such as ‘Twin City Mafia’, ‘I’m Not Ashamed of the Gospel of Jah’, and ‘Maata Family’.

‘Tell Freedom’ was his debut single and a huge smash in Ghana and outside. He has other tracks to his name as well.

He released the ‘Tell Freedom’ album in 1999, which included the hit songs ‘Seek Ye Good’ and ‘Not Evil’.

He is credited with a number of awards which include 2007Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Reggae Song of the Year (Ghana Music Awards), Legendary Award Honour(Accra FM- NkranKwanso),2022 Lifetime Achievement Honour(610 Music Awards), among others.