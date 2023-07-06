Shooting Stars FC gears up for European tour

Shooting Stars Football Club, a Division 2 team from Ghana, is gearing up for an exhilarating European football tour across four countries.

The team will journey to Germany, Austria, Norway and Spain, where they will partake in training camps and engage in friendly matches against their European counterparts.

The primary objective of the tour is to provide invaluable international exposure to the talented players and coaches of Shooting Stars FC as well as provide insights into the rich tapestry of Ghanaian football culture, fostering prospects for potential collaborations and partnerships.

This platform will enable them to demonstrate their skills on an international stage, pitting their abilities against top-level competition and gaining valuable experience along the way.

This delegation will be led under the exceptional leadership of esteemed Ghanaian coaches Yaw Preko and Laryea Kingston, whose invaluable expertise will play a pivotal role in the success of this tour.

The team members and coaching staff eagerly anticipate this exceptional opportunity to represent Ghana and engage with renowned football clubs from various European countries.

Their goals extend beyond exposure and experience, as they strive to cultivate enduring international relationships that will benefit both the club and the Ghanaian football community as a whole.