Mr Filson Dey Gameli, Akatsi South Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has urged newly posted service personnel to the area to demonstrate exemplary commitment to duty towards nation-building.

He said they must shun unacceptable acts and adopt a “can do it” attitude in their service delivery to mother Ghana.

Mr Dey was speaking at a meeting with about 120 members of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) to elect the executives for Akatsi South.

He implored them to channel their grievances through their executives for the necessary steps to be taken to resolve them.

Mr Mawuli Egos Ocloo was elected the new NASPA President for the 2020/2021 service period.

Others include, Mr Akorli Eric, Vice President, Mr Sammy Etsey, Secretary, Ahiago Barnabas Kwame, Financial Secretary, Apostle Brandford Amedoda, Organising Secretary, Abigail Gabor, Women’s Commissioner and Lawson Akpeko, the Public Relations Officer.

Mr Ocloo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, challenged his colleagues to align their expectations with reality, challenge themselves to accomplish their dreams and stay focused on service to Ghana.

He advised them to be punctual and ensure good interpersonal relationship with their colleagues and superiors in the discharge of their duties.