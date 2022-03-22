SHS Students Sensitized On 1992 Constitution

The Afigya Kwabre North District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a symposium to sensitise two senior high schools (SHS) on the 1992 Constitution.

The participating schools were the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College at Tetrem and St Michael’s SHS, both in the Afigya Kwabre North District.

The symposium formed part of the Commission’s activities to enlighten the citizenry on the provisions of the 1992 Constitution to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth Republican Constitution.

It was aimed at enlightening the students on Ghana’s political history, the structure, functions, principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Ms Mavis Achiaa Opoku, the NCCE District Director, reminded the students of the significance of April 28, 1992 in Ghana’s Fourth Republican democratic dispensation, where Ghanaians voted for a referendum to endorse the 1992 Constitution and, thereby, ushered in the Fourth Republic.

According to her, it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to uphold and defend the Constitution against all forms of abuse and violations.

That, she said, would ensure the continuity of the political and economic stability enjoyed in the country over the past 30 years.

The students were also sensitised on the need to be patriotic, disciplined, law-abiding, and committed to the tenets of democracy and good governance for a sustained socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu, the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Director of the NCCE, who co-resourced the programme, encouraged the students to be abreast of the Constitution.

That would help increase their knowledge on the nation’s governance systems and improve contribution to nation building, he said.

The Director, who took the students through the 26 chapters of the Constitution, spoke about the Directive Principle of State Policy.

This places moral obligations on the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Council of State, political parties, all state institutions as well as citizens in applying or interpreting the Constitution or any other law and in taking and implementing any policy decisions for the establishment of a just and free society.