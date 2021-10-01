SIC rolls out fire insurance policies

The SIC Insurance PLC has rolled out a fire insurance package that gives the insured financial protection against assets acquired so that in the event of any misfortune.

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, SIC Area Manager Tema stated that given recent and past fires, the SIC has developed a fire policy for the individual and organisations to ensure that in case of any misfortune.

“Individuals need Fire Insurance as protection against property including buildings, household goods, and personal effects, and the Organization including Commercial and Industrial entity could insure its buildings, plant, machinery and equipment, stock of raw materials, finished goods and profits,” she said.

Mrs Tufuor who has oversight duties over parts of Volta and Eastern Regions stated at the sixth: “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Speaking on the topic: “Fire and Homeplus” Mrs Tufuor said SIC has innovative policies including domestic fire policy for private premises which is a standard Fire Policy that pays for loss of or damage to insured items as a result of Fire, Lightning, and Limited explosion as well as explosions from boilers used for domestic purposes.

She said the Commercial Insurance Fire covers the buildings, plant, machinery and equipment, stock of raw materials, finished goods, and profits; Business Interruption or loss of profits insurance focuses huge Industrial and Commercial concerns which can be extended to cover consequential loss or Loss of Profits upon request.

She said the home package policy for house owners is a specially packaged policy that combines both Fire and Allied Perils and Burglary Insurance for House Owners who live in their own houses at a very moderate price.

She noted that with recent fire outbreaks there is the need to intensify public education on fire policies to ensure that people are protected.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager explained that the stakeholder engagement is an effort to expand the frontier of journalism.

He said “the GNA-Tema Regional Office has now adopted the tenets of advocacy journalism hence the need to collaborate and partner with state and non-state institutions through our weekly and monthly events to ensure that we serve the state better.

“We also use the platform to deepen the working relations with the stakeholders to ensure that both the media and the corporate world work together towards national development”.

Other speakers include Mr Irwin Cofie, SIC Insurance Deputy Head of Marketing; Ms Cunthia Twumasi, Deputy Area Manager, Mr Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, Secretary of the Ghana Tuna Association; Mrs Doris Gorman, Tema Municipal Director of Information Service Department and Mr Gilbert Sam, Administrator of the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association.