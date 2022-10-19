SLRSA ED Pays Courtesy on IGP

The Executive Director (ED) of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, Rev. Smart K. Senesie Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Inspector General of Police (IGP) William Fayai Sellu at Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown.

Rev. Senesie congratulated the IGP William Fayia Sellu on his recent appointment as head of the Sierra Leone Police by HE Dr. Julius Maada Bio. He said he was pleased with the strong support provided to SLRSA by the Sierra Leone police. He emphasised the need for the two institutions to continue to complement each other in addressing challenges in road safety. The ED informed the Inspector General of Police about the new ultra modern vehicle fitness centres that have been established by the Authority through a public-private partnership with Autospect Sierra Leone, adding that unroadworthy vehicles would be banned from plying the routes.

Deputy Executive Director Mr. James Baggie Bio intimated the IGP about two existing memoranda of understanding between the SLRSA and Sierra Leone Police and called on the IGP to review them with a view to operationalising them. He expressed desire of the Authority to always work with the SLP.

Secretary to the Authority and Board, Abu Bakarr Sheriff Esq. said the Authority had been implementing joint operations with the Sierra Leone Police, adding that the institutional collaboration had contributed to bringing sanity in Freetown. He thanked the IG for the support being rendered to the SLRSA over the years and presented the two memoranda between the SLRSA and the Sierra Leone Police, and wished him a successful tenure.

Welcoming the SLRSA delegation, Inspector General of Police Mr. William Fayia Sellu said he was pleased to receive the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority as both institutions complement each other. He assured of the commitment of the Sierra Leone Police to work with the SLRSA, adding that he was pleased with the joint operations being carried out by the two institutions but expressed the need for enhanced collaboration. Meanwhile, the IGP promised to refer the memoranda to the Police Legal Team for their review, to be followed by an official signing ceremony.