SMA appeals for stakeholder collaboration for Municipality’s speedy progress

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly (SMA) has appealed for strong collaboration with the Sunyani Stakeholders for Development Association (SSDA) and other development-oriented groups to speedily drive the wheel for the Municipality’s socio-economic progress.

Mr. Haruna Abdulai the Assembly’s Development Planning Officer made the appeal in Sunyani when the leaders and members of the Association visited the Management of the Assembly as part of its three weeks tour of institutions and organisations in the Municipality.

The visit was to identify the Association with both public and private institutions/organisations to strengthen inter-stakeholders relationships for effective dialogue to facilitate projects’ implementation as one of its core objectives.

Mr. Abdulai said, “matters of development was a shared responsibility that must be the concern of every citizen and residents of an area and not the sole responsibility of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs)”.

“Wheel barrow pushers, hawkers, students, apprentices, businessmen, public and civil servants and an association are all potential stakeholders because the input of everyone is required for socio-economic development decision-taking process”, he added.

The Association had earlier toured three institutions which included the Sunyani Regional Hospital where Dr. Cardinal Newton, the Medical Director lauded the leadership for the initiative, saying, “we want that partnership to advocate for things that would speed up development in the Municipality”.

Mr. Michael Asare Yeboah, Vice-Chairman for the SSDA said the group was established at the behest of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area, and membership comprise entrepreneurs, lawyers, medical practitioners, traditional rulers, and other professionals.