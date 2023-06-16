Small Creators Earning Made Simple by YouTube

YouTube has announced new eligibility requirements for creators with small followings to be part of the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) and monetise their content.

This means that small creators can now earn money from YouTube, as long as they meet certain requirements.

Requirements

Creators must have up to 500 subscribers, which is half the previous requirement; three public uploads within a 90-day period; and achieve 3,000 watch hours in the past year or garner 3 million Shorts views within the last 90 days.

Once creators meet the updated requirements, they can apply for the YPP and gain access to various tipping and subscription tools and also have the ability to promote their merchandise using YouTube Shopping.

In addition, US creators already part of the YPP with over 20,000 subscribers will also be eligible to tag products in their videos and Shorts earning commissions in the process.

Africa

It’s not available in Africa yet. The revised eligibility criteria will first be implemented in the US, the UK, Taiwan, Canada, and South Korea. Subsequently, it will extend the criteria to other countries where the YPP is accessible.