SMEs Receive Training on Sustainability Map Tools

Mr. Albert Ababio, the Western Regional Manager of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), says companies need to adopt practices that promote the sanctity of nature as the world moves towards environmentally sensitive practices.

Mr Ababio said this during a day’s Sustainability Map tools training organized by AGI for SMEs within the Sekondi/Takarodi Metropolitan area.

The training, which formed part of activities under the AGI-SNV GrEEn project, would expose the participants to online gateway practices that enabled businesses to promote their sustainability practices, gain visibility in the international supply chain and connect to international buyers.

The Map tools, Mr Ababio noted, would help such businesses to showcase such good practices through an online profiling of their businesses, detailing sustainable practices for buyers, investors and stakeholders in the supply chain.

The Regional Manager said the training was to also assist the SMEs to get access to international markets, create and manage company profile adding, ” It is free and very easy to use to connect with buyers, generate QR code to share with existing or potential clients.”

Mr Ababio explained that since the launch of AGI-SNV GrEEn project in 2017, over 50,000 companies, including international buyers, intermediaries and producers from more than 20 countries, had created their company profiles on the Sustainability Map.

Mr Albert Amoah, a Facilitator from the International Trade Centre, who took participants through the session, called for partnership among the SMEs to drive the results needed in business and to be able to stand business shocks and pressures.

He also asked for quality service delivery through continuous improvement mechanism, adding, “we need to advance on voluntary sustainability standards”.

Mr Amoah urged them to be careful and invest in market research, a planned vision and mission with periodic reviews, and innovate to stay competitive and develop the right marketing skills to stay afloat.

He advised that “your focus should not be on profit margins alone, but good business practices that ensured sustained cash flows and business growth”.