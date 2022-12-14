Sod cut for the construction of e-learning centre Bibiani

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has cut the sod for construction of a state-of-the-art E-learning facility for the Anhwiaso community.

The construction of the E-learning Centre, being funded by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, when completed would comprise two apartments, one for e-learning and the other for a library, Librarian office and washrooms, among others.

At the grounds breaking ceremony at Sefwi-Anhwianso, the MP indicated that technology could not be overlooked in the 21st-century education system, hence the decision to establish the facility.

Mr Obeng-Boateng encouraged the youth, particularly students, to take keen interest in acquiring ICT skills to participate in e-commerce and choose their career paths that would make them become globally competitive within the digital space.

The initiative, he said, was to provide a conducive environment for e-learning and research hub for the people of Sefwi Anhwiaso and its adjoining communities.

The MP expressed his gratitude to the Management and Staff of Ghana National Gas Company Limited for accepting to bear the full cost of the project.

Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng explained that the economic difficulties being experienced in the country was as a result of the global economic downturn adding that the problems were not limited to only Ghana.

He noted that other countries, particularly West African countries were also experiencing similar economic woes.

Mr Obeng-Boateng, in that regard, urged the constituents to exercise restraint and repose confidence in the government for a quick solution to the problem.

The Member of Parliament touted his achievements and promised to hand over all projects to the Municipal Assembly for Monitoring and supervision.

He lauded the government for allotting a fair share of the national cake to Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.

He recounted monumental projects in the Municipality as the College of Health Sciences, STEM School, and UMaT Satellite campus, roads and Basic school projects.

Mr Obeng-Boateng mentioned the construction of Adupri Tanoso-road, Pataboso- Kunkumso road, Awaso town roads, and water projects as some of the on-going projects within the Municipality.

He announced that the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has awarded a 3-Unit classroom block for Anhwiaso M/A JHS and the construction of a similar E-learning facility under the auspices of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to be sited at Kojina/Subiri Nkwanta.

Mr Joseph Armah Nyameke, the Community Relations Officer (CRO) of Ghana National Gas Company Ltd, reiterated the company’s readiness to support education, health and human development projects.

He gave the assurance of the availability of funds for the project which he noted would be completed on schedule.

Mr John Koah, the Acting Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai who represented the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Richard Obeng Ebbah, thanked the company for the project and advised the students to take advantage of the golden opportunity to develop themselves and the Region at large.

The project is being executed by WNC Mining / Engineering Limited and is expected to be completed within eight months.

Nana Kofi Affi ll, Chief of Subri Nkwa, who chaired, commended the MP for his tremendous performance within the short period in office and praised the management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited for such an educational edifice within the Municipality.