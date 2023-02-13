Sod cut for the construction of Liberty Assemblies of God Hospital

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday cut the sod for the construction of a hospital by the Liberty Assemblies of God Church at Akweteyman in Accra.

The 50-bed community hospital is in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Church.

The Vice President pledged 500 bags of cement towards the start of construction works, saying; “It is really a pleasure and a privilege to be here.”

He congratulated the congregation on the anniversary and expressed delight at joining them for the groundbreaking ceremony, describing the project as; “a manifestation of the goodness of God.”

“Liberty Assemblies of God Church is 50 years this year and I was very privileged to be with you on that day when we celebrated the 50th Anniversary on the theme: ‘Declaring the Goodness of God’”.

Dr Bawumia indicated that the sod cutting was a manifestation of the theme as the Church was seeing the goodness of God and reiterated his commitment towards the project.

“I am so happy and so honoured to be part of it and I want to assure Reverend that I will be keeping a close eye and participating in the construction of this beautiful edifice,” he assured.

“We want to see the completion in two years by the grace of God so I am one of you as we are going through this project, and we will see, by the grace of God, to its completion.”

The Vice President commended the Church, especially Reverend Dr. Sam Ato Bentil, the Head Pastor, for making him an honorary member of Liberty, of which he was very proud.

“May God bless this building, and may God bless all the people who are going to be working,” he said.

Rev Dr Bentil expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his kind gesture and commitment towards the execution of the project.

“First of all, we wish to thank you for honouring our invitation to attend our 50th Anniversary in this local church. We also appreciate the fact that you made a giant contribution to the project we intended to undertake,” he said.

“At the last visit to your home when we made you aware the project was going to begin, you duly requested that you’ll love to be part of the sod cutting…. We appreciate this.”