The District Chief Executive of South Tongu District, Mr Emmanuel Louis Agama over the weekend handed over a modern slaughterhouse to the people of Sogakope.

The facility serves as encouragement to the butchers and as well as a great relief for them to operate under a hygienic condition.

The new slaughterhouse, which is located at Agorkpo – a suburb of Sogakope – is equipped with 1No. Dressing Room, Slaughter Slab, Changing Room, 1No. Office, 1No. W/C Toilet and Bath and 2No. Over Head Tank was constructed at a cost of Ghc107,512.00, initially funded through Internally Generated Fund (IGF) but has received completion from District-Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) within a period of six months.

The project was awarded to BOCADO Services Limited.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. DCE eschews the “I don’t care” lifestyle and called on them to make good use of the facility.

Hon. Agama tasked the District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), Unit Committee members, and Assembly members to make sure by-laws for effective butchering processes are adhered to ensure healthy conditions in the Municipality.

He also added that the project will generate funds for the assembly to do other developmental projects.

Torgbe Atsuga Soga II, Chief of Sogakope, in a speech, expressed his appreciation to the DCE and the contractor for a good job done and advised the authorities in charge of the facility to keep the place clean at all times.

Source: Tabitha Kugbonu