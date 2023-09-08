Sompa FM health clinic is to discourage self-medication – General Manager

Mr. Yaw Aboagye Boadi, the General Manager of the Sunyani-based Sompa FM has advised the public to take advantage of the station’s annual health screening exercise to know their various health conditions and discourage self-medication in society.

As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, he explained the station instituted the “Sompa Health Clinic” to provide free health screening outreach which targeted the poor and vulnerable people who could afford to do regular medical checkups.

Speaking in an interview with the media in Sunyani on the station’s readiness to undertake this year’s event to be held at the Sunyani Coronation Park, Mr. Boadi said quality health remained essential to poverty reduction.

Hence the institution of the Sompa Health Clinic to pave the way for people to know their various health conditions for diabetes, body mass index, sugar levels, hepatitis ‘B’, and related health problems.

Besides educating, entertaining, and informing its audience, Mr. Boadi explained the FM station had prioritised health, saying “we are doing our best to reach the masses with the clinic as means to discourage self-medication”.

He said the station was partnering with some health facilities in the Sunyani Municipality and beyond, including dental facilities to provide free dental services too, saying “we don’t always concentrate on money, but also ensure that the health concerns of the public are

addressed”.

Mr. Boadi said he was optimistic that the clinic would inspire people to appreciate and understand the need for them to avoid self-medication and do periodic medical check-ups to protect themselves from infectious diseases.

Throwing more light on this year’s event, Mr. Emmanuel Kwakye Asare, the Committee Chairman of the Sompa Health Clinic explained the event, to be held on September 16, targeted more than 600 beneficiaries, including children, young people and the aged in society.

He expressed appreciation to the Bono Regional Sports Authority (NSA) for releasing the Sunyani Coronation Park for the event, and expressed the hope that corporate bodies and philanthropic organisations would support the free screening exercise in cash and in kind to benefit more people.