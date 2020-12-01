Special Voting in the Tema Central Constituency started smoothly as members of the security agencies, Electoral Officials and Media personnel queued up in the searing sun to cast their ballots.

At the Community Eight Police Station where the exercise is being conducted in the Constituency, over 120 persons out of the 671 registered special voters had voted as at 0930 hours.

Voting, which started at exactly 0700 hours, took off smoothly as electoral materials arrived on time.

The GNA observed that Covid-19 protocols were strictly being adhered to as voters had queued up orderly with social distancing adherence, washing of hands and checking of temperature by a polling official.