special voting
special voting

Special Voting in the Tema Central Constituency started smoothly as members of the security agencies, Electoral Officials and Media personnel queued up in the searing sun to cast their ballots.

At the Community Eight Police Station where the exercise is being conducted in the Constituency, over 120 persons out of the 671 registered special voters had voted as at 0930 hours.

Voting, which started at exactly 0700 hours, took off smoothly as electoral materials arrived on time.

The GNA observed that Covid-19 protocols were strictly being adhered to as voters had queued up orderly with social distancing adherence, washing of hands and checking of temperature by a polling official.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.