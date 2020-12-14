Forsports Foundation in collaboration with the Godfred Donsah Foundation, Sunyani-based non-governmental organisations have presented assorted sporting items to the Sports Department of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The foundations focus on using sports for social development and community cohesion, and the items comprise sets of jerseys, footballs, Shin-guards, tracksuit tops, goalkeeper’s gloves, and many other sporting kits.

They secured the items through sponsorships from the Macron SpA-Italy, and Umbro United Kingdom, as part of their outreach programmes to support the university.

Miss Hannah Kyeremaa Donsah, the Executive Director of the Godfred Donsah Foundation, stressed the readiness of the foundation to partner with the university to build the sporting careers of students.

She emphasised the foundation’s commitment to use the image of its founder, Godfred Donsah, a Ghanaian international, who played for Italian Serie ‘A’ Club Bologna F.C, and currently loaned to Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor to enhance the credentials of the university in the international community.

“The foundation is also ready to assist the university to construct a modern Early Childhood Development Center as our contribution to supporting early childhood education”, Ms Donsah, a brother to Godfred Donsah added.

Mr Ebenezer K Armoh, the Deputy Director, Sports Department of the UENR, thanked the foundation for the assistance saying the university had students with budding talents who could become professional footballers.

Present at the ceremony were Mr Alfred Tuah Yeboah, a Trustee of Forsports Foundation, Mr Christopher Forsythe, Founder of Forsports Foundation, Mr Desmond Gyasi, a member of the Management Team of The Godfred Donsah Foundation.