Stability in the Region: ECOWAS meets with a Delegation of Civil Society and Political Parties from Guinea

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission met today, June 6, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria with a delegation of Civil Society and Political Parties led by Hon. Dr. Ibrahima Sory Diallo, Coordinator of the Convergence and President of the Coalition ADC-BLOC (Bloc de l’opposition constructive).

The delegation briefed the President of the Commission on the recent developments in Guinea and called for ECOWAS continued support for a successful transition.

President Touray reaffirmed ECOWAS commitment to accompany Guinea within the framework of the 24 months transition agreement reached with the Transition authorities for a return to constitutional order. He reiterated the need for an all inclusive dialogue towards a successful transition.