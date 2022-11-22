Stakeholders in Prestea Huni-Valley trained on monitoring of MDF projects

Some key stakeholders in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality have been trained on how to monitor projects that were funded by the Mineral Development Fund (MDF).

The two-day training programme held at Bogoso was spearheaded by Friends of the Nation (FoN), a non

governmental organization, in collaboration with Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and Oxfam.

Participants included traditional rulers, staff of the assembly, assembly members, media, civil society

organisations, among others.

Opening the training, Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator for FoN, Nana Efua Ewur, explained that

the focus of the programme was to empower key selected stakeholders to have the required knowledge on the kind of projects that were being funded by the MDF.

She said with the education acquired by the participants they would be able to monitor the MDF

projects closely from henceforth and ensure it was properly executed to serve the needed purpose.

Nana Ewur implored the participants to take the training programme seriously and practice what they

learnt to help support development in the municipality.

Mr Charles Ofori, Policy Lead on Climate Change and Energy Transition at the Africa Centre for Energy

Policy (ACEP) also admonished Municipal and District assemblies to utilize the MDF well.

He indicated that,” you need to be circumspect in carrying out your needs assessments. For

instance, if two communities need a community center, one community centre would be able to serve the two so you can free up some money to solve other developmental challenge within the Municipality.”

“When the assembly organise public hearing, most residents do not show up but that is the time we

render accounts, find out their needs and work towards it” Mr Stephen Kwabena Danquah, Budget

Analyst, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, lamented.

He encouraged the citizens to be present at all public hearing so they would be able to identify them

needs and provide the necessary solutions.

Mr George Kojo Scott, Head of Works Department, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, led participants to

inspect some MDF projects which include; two-Storey Information Communication Technology (ICT) center at Bogoso, speed detection devices at Ayensukrom No 2 on the Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway, CHPS compound, two-unit bedroom detached nurses’ quarters with mechanized borehole overhead stand, tank, and furniture for Ehyireso and Beppoh have been completed.

Also works were ongoing on a six-unit classroom with offices at Ayensukrom No 1, three-unit classroom block, library, staff common room, principals’ office, and storeroom with furniture for the Roman Catholic Lower primary school at Bogoso and two Storey office complex for education, health and other

departments for the assembly at Bogoso.

Some participants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the programme commended the organizers for providing them with the knowledge needed to appreciate the MDF.