Stanbic Bank Supports Nyamedua Children’s Home

As part of their annual employee community initiatives, staff of Stanbic Bank’s Internal Audit have donated to the Nyamedua Children’s Home at Nanakrom in Accra.

The team donated assorted food items and some cash for the upkeep of children in the home.

Head of Internal Audit at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Samuel Agyei Antwi, said that the donation forms part of the Bank’s essence of positively impacting the lives of the less privileged.

“We believe in making dreams possible. It is this mantra that has led us here today to spend time and present these items to help these wonderful children and to put smiles on their faces. Being in the season of giving, we believe that this is the perfect time to visit and show our support and bring joy to these little ones as Christmas is fast approaching.”

“We are impressed by the great work of the leaders of this home. We are very moved by your dedication, and we will continue to support your efforts. We are certain that these items will help you take better care of these young ones. We are touched by what we have seen today and will definitely be back to do more,” he added.

Mr. Paul Anaba, Founder, Nyamedua Children’s Home, who received the items on behalf of the home expressed his appreciation to the team for the kind gesture.

He said, “Stanbic Bank is very caring and trustworthy when it comes to their services. I am glad that the good service of the bank goes beyond the banking hall.

Running an institution such as this comes with various challenges, and we are always thankful to receive a helping hand. Indeed, we are very grateful for the items you have donated to us today. Thank you to the entire Internal Audit team at Stanbic Bank. We are truly grateful.”

Stanbic Bank Ghana’s top priority is to drive national growth. And as part of its commitment to making the dreams of Ghanaians possible, it has been supporting society in various ways over the years.