Standing Ovation For Security Agencies On 65th Independence March

Dignitaries and spectators at the 65th Independence Anniversary celebration were mesmerised by the spectacular display of drill skills by the security agencies, which attracted prolonged and loud applause from all angles of the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Ghana Airforce, Police, Prisons, Immigration, Ambulance and National Fire services as well as the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Armed Forces treated the audience to splendid performances.

The Armed Forces used the occasion to showcase some aspects of their military training including photo exhibition, demonstration, equipment and air displays.

Some military aircrafts on display were the M1-17 Helicopter, Z9-EH Helicopter, K8 China Aircraft Jet Fighter and the Old Presidential Aircraft.

The public were held spell bound as one of the helicopters settled in the sky for some minutes for military personnel to swiftly descend in a row, using a rope down with their ammunitions hooked to their sides as though on the battlefield.

Another display by two helicopters, which flew the National Flag and the banner for the 65th Anniversary, was an icing on the cake.

The fully packed stadium with school children, high profile personalities, political stalwart, saw a heavy presence of security personnel at vantage points ensuring there was sanity at the ceremonial grounds.

The various security agencies showcased their vehicles, ammunitions and equipment that support their operations.

They were complemented by nine Senior High schools, four Junior High Schools and one special school for the parade, which was crowned with a march by the various identifiable groups including fishers, farmers and traders.

All the 16 regions were represented with a colourful display of their rich culture and produce/products.

The stadium went agog when the various cultural troops in their fanciful attires and the masquerades took turns to perform to the amusement of the President and the dignitaries.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together”, which is a clarion call on Ghanaians to put their shoulders to the wheel to advance the country’s growth.