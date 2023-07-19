Starlink Available in Kenya Now, Ghana Next for Q4 2023

Elon Musk’s Starlink has announced the availability of its satellite broadband internet service in Kenya, with the East African nation becoming the latest on the continent to get access to a service.

Starlink, owned by Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, announced its immediate availability in Kenya in a tweet this week.

The latest launch means Starlink is now available in six African countries: Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Rwanda, Reunion and Mayotte.

Many other countries on the continent are marked on Starlink’s coverage map as expected to launch between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Ghana is among countries listed on the Starlink website as one of the placed to launch the service by the fourth quarter (Q4) this year.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, when Starlink launched, there were concerns about pricing. Starlink bundles cost way more than other fairly reliable services in that market.

Experts think Starlink would have to work on making its service affordable and competitive in Africa.