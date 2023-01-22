STEM SHS portal opened for prospective students

The Ministry of Education has opened Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High Schools (SHSs) portal for prospective students in the 2023 school placement and selection process.

The portal gives access to the list of new STEM SHSs included in the 2023 school placement and selection process.

It also provides information on available STEM programmes and their career pathways as well as details on existing schools that will be offering STEM programmes during the 2023 academic year.

This is contained in a press release from the Ministry of Education, signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, its Spokesperson and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement admonished students with interests in pursuing strictly STEM programmes to visit www.STEM-SSP.COM.GH to select their preferred schools and corresponding courses.

It added that choices made using the portal would take precedence over initial selections.