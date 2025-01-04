Stephen Amoah Stakes Parliamentary Seat on Infrastructure Comparison Between Mahama and Akufo-Addo Governments

Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and known by his popular moniker “Sticka,” has made a bold statement, putting his parliamentary seat on the line if the first term of former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration can match the level of infrastructural development achieved under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to the press in Parliament, Amoah asserted that the ongoing infrastructure projects under Akufo-Addo’s government far outstrip those of Mahama’s first term. He argued that, if Ghanaians were being honest, they would recognize the visible transformation happening across the country, particularly in roads, health, and education.

“If you want, I can gamble with my seat and even add money to it. Let’s count the infrastructural development by Nana Addo and put it side by side with what the NDC did,” Amoah stated. “If the evidence doesn’t point to the position I’m espousing, I will leave my seat.” He highlighted specific examples of development, including the improvement of road networks in Accra and the commissioning of new health facilities in Kumasi during President Akufo-Addo’s recent visit.

Amoah didn’t stop there. He also turned his attention to the economic growth under the current government, claiming that Ghana is now growing at a rate twice that of the pre-COVID era. “In 2016, we were growing at around 3.2 or 3.4 percent. After COVID, we managed to keep government workers at home while still paying them for no work done,” he said. “Have you ever seen that happen before in Ghana?”

The MP’s comments come amid an ongoing debate about the economic and infrastructural achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration versus its predecessor, the Mahama government. By staking his parliamentary seat on the outcome of this comparison, Amoah has underscored his firm belief in the current administration’s record, daring critics to match the tangible developments under Akufo-Addo’s leadership with those seen during Mahama’s tenure.

Amoah’s statement is sure to fuel further discussion about the contrasting approaches of the two administrations, with supporters of both sides likely to weigh in on what they see as the most significant achievements in terms of national development. His challenge, while dramatic, highlights the growing political divide as the country assesses its progress and sets its sights on future leadership.