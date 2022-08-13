Stop manufacturing information – ISD staff cautioned

Officers of the Information Services Department (ISD) have been cautioned against manufacturing information and claiming it is true reflection of citizens’ opinions or feedback on policies and programmes of the government.

Mr David Owusu Amoah, the Acting Chief Information Officer, ISD, who gave the caution, told ISD officers that “If you manufacture information, you are doing a disservice to mother Ghana and our relevance will be doubted.”

He was speaking at a training workshop for Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Information Officers drawn from the five regions in the north on data collection methodologies.

The two-day training, which ended in Tamale on Saturday, sought to enhance the research skills of information officers to conduct credible research over time to help government review and update its policies and programmes.

It was in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ISD and the Ghana Statistical Service for the latter to provide technical assistance to the Research Division of the ISD to conduct credible and reliable research.

Besides the northern belt, information officers from six regions in the southern belt of the country also benefited from the training, leaving information officers in the middle belt, who would soon have their turn in Kumasi.

Mr Amoah urged the information officers to be steadfast to their roles by going to the field to gather information, and add value to their research activities to ensure that whatever information they picked on the field would be scientific and reliable.

Information officers work to disseminate information on policies and programmes of government to the people and gather data on people’s reaction to government policies and programmes.

Mr Amoah urged them to forge ahead to transform the ISD such that its relevance would be visible to all.

Tablets were presented to the information officers during the training to facilitate their work to ensure improved performance.