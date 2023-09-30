Students told to use discipline for academic excellence 

Mr. Maxwell Addo, Director of the St Andy’s Preparatory School has called on students to see discipline as a tool for academic excellence.

He said discipline led to social freedom and empowered people to be focused and should be nurtured for the achievement of future goals.

Mr Addo made the call at the 2023 Graduation of the school at Ashiyie, near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region on Friday.

He noted that discipline went with self-denial, comportment and respect for other people, adding that focusing on developing such habits could make one self-discipline to succeed in life.

‘Discipline is not about what one wears, eat or drink, but it is about controlling the ego in oneself’, the Director said.

Mr Addo said the vision of the school was top develop students holistically to use their God-Given talents and potentials to achieve academic excellence.

He urged the students in the school to help maintain law and order to ensure academic excellence and not to exhibit immorality and hide under the cover to commit crime.

Mr Addo urged the graduating students to lead exemplary lives befitting the school and also take their lessons seriously to enable them to achieve their aims.

“Be mindful of the type of friends you move with. Move with well-behaved people so that you can achieve your aspirations,” Mr Addo added.

Madam Julia Eyo, Headmistress of the school, charged the students to see themselves as agents and lead lives worthy of emulations for the younger generation.

She expressed the hope that the graduating students would contribute meaningfully to the growth of the school.

Awards were given to students and teachers who excelled during the academic year.