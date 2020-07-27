Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International, has called on final year students of the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to eschew all forms of examination malpractices.

He asked the students to stand up to the highest stand of discipline reminded them that examination was for them to give an account of what they had studied and they should stick to the rules of the examination.

Prophet Dr Amponsah disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

‘It was the fear of failure that drive candidates to engage in all sorts of examination malpractices’, he said, adding that ‘I want to encourage you all to make use of the opportunity given you by the government to be in school and have more time with your teachers’.

He appealed to them to exercise a high level of discipline to ensure that they stayed healthy amidst the coronavirus pandemic and observe all the safety protocols by washing hands under running water and wearing their nose masks as well as distancing themselves in order not to spread the contract the COVID-19 disease.

