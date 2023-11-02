Success in Motion Bike Challenge Kicks Off

The Zenriderrs, seven everyday Ghanaians on a mission to raise awareness about mental health, have started their 10-day, 1,300-kilometre Accra-Tamale-Accra bike challenge today, November 1, 2023.

The seven are as follows:

Michael (Don Milla) – the Entrepreneur and Mental Catalyst

Pious – The Architect

Julius – The Music Teacher

Enoch – The Security Guard

Anita – The Banker and only lady on the squad

Isaac – the biking coach

Emmanuel – The biking coach

This is history in the making, and it promises to be exciting, full of fun and very educative, as the team will be making intermittent stop overs in various communities along the way to educate them about mental health.

The team converged at the grounds of Letshego Savings and Loans at 3:30am today, from where they, together with the police and ambulance services were chauffeured by a bus to the set off point at Nsawam.

The cyclists set off at exactly 7.05am, and the first stop over will be at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, where they will be educating the community on mental health.

The team are due back in Accra on November 11, 2023. But the ten days will be full of excitement and fun, you don’t want to miss.

Stay tuned as the wheels of their bikes are turning in the right direction. More updates underway!

See photos below: