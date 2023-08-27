Sudan rocked by heavy explosion

A massive explosion hit the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday amid conflicting information about its causes and precise location.

Fire and thick smoke rose above the central area of Khartoum, where major institutions such as the airport, the presidential palace, and the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were stationed.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred in a jet fuel storehouse inside Khartoum International Airport after a fire broke out there, while another eyewitness said it took place near the presidential palace in central Khartoum.

The clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued on Saturday in various areas of the capital.

The SAF bombarded several RSF posts south of Khartoum, using warplanes and artillery missiles.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, which has left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than 4 million people have fled their homes, with 3.2 million displaced internally and close to 900,000 seeking asylum in Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and other countries, according to the latest UN estimates.