A ship sails along the waterway of the Suez Canal after the resumption of the navigation traffic following the partial refloating of the
A ship sails along the waterway of the Suez Canal after the resumption of the navigation traffic following the partial refloating of the "Ever Given", a container ship operated by the Evergreen Marine Corporation. The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) reported that eight tugboats are trying to shift the Panamanian supertanker after it ran aground in the southern end of the Suez Canal and blocked the traffic in both directions. The ship turned sideways in the Canal, while on route from China to Rotterdam, due to reduced visibility that resulted from a dust storm hitting the area, according to SCA. Photo: Ahmed Shaker/dpa

dpa/GNA – Egypt on Thursday announced the full suspension of shipping in the Suez Canal, where efforts are under way to refloat a giant container ship that has run aground and disrupted traffic on one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

The Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, ran aground in the man-made canal on Tuesday due to a sandstorm, reportedly leaving dozens of other cargo vessels blocked from passing the major waterway.

The 400-metres-long tanker veered off its course while sailing through the waterway on a Rotterdam-bound voyage coming from China.

On Thursday, the head of the state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Admiral Osama Rabae, said that navigation would be temporarily suspended during final ongoing efforts to free Ever Given.

“Efforts to refloat the ship have included pulling and pushing by eight giant tug boats,” Rabae said in a statement.

He did not say how long the refloating efforts would take.

Thirteen ships passed through the canal on Wednesday despite the mishap, Rabae added without giving further details.

The Suez Canal provides one of Egypt’s main sources of income, alongside tourism and remittances from expatriates.

In 2015, Egypt opened a 35-kilometre extension running parallel to the historical canal, which was inaugurated in 1869.

The expansion allows two-way traffic along the previously one-way canal and is designed to reduce the waiting time for vessels.

The artificial waterway connects the Mediterranean and Red seas, providing the shortest shipping route between Asia and Europe.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.