Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, on Thursday congratulated the Electoral Commission for a successful voter’s registration exercise.

She said the exercise would greatly guarantee the credibility of Election 2020 and consolidate the gains of Ghana’s fledgling democracy.

She advised all registered voters to safely keep their identification cards to enable them to vote in the December 7 elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a visit to some registration centres in the Sunyani Municipality, Madam Owusu-Banahene lauded the cooperation and civility exhibited by the electorates to ensure the success of the exercise amidst the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

She said though it was characterised by some disturbing incidences at some registration centres that did not affect the general credibility of the register.

Madam Owusu-Banahene also commended agents of the various political parties for their sense of tolerance and maturity, which made the exercise violent-free in most parts of the country and expressed the hope that same would be exhibited during the electioneering and the actual election.

She said she was satisfied with adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and reminded the populace on the need for them to continue washing their hands with soap under running water, observe social distancing, frequently use hand sanitizers and wear nose masks and face shields in public places.

That, she noted, remained the surest remedy to stem the spread of the viral disease and bring life back to normal.