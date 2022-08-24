Support youth with tools – Assin Tomfokro chief appeals to assembly

Nana Danfo Amoako VIII, Chief of Assin Tomfokro in the Central Region, has appealed to the Assin South District Assembly to support the youth with the required tools to enable them to improve on their livelihoods.

He said sewing machines, hair dryers, and barbering machines were some of the tools needed to alleviate the plight of the youth, who could not further their education and needed to acquire skills to earn a living.

Nana Amoako, also the Apegyahene of the Assin Attendensu Traditional Area, made the call when Mrs Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), donated 50 bags of cement to aid the completion of the community centre project in the town.

He urged the youth to sidestep all social vices that could derail their future ambitions including internet fraud, popularly called ”sakawa”, occultism, disobedience, insubordination, and substance abuse, which were fast gaining ground in society.

To the young girls, he advised them to stay away from premarital sex because it would lead to teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases that would make life unbearable for them.

They should channel their energies into learning a trade, since that would sustain them to meet the challenges ahead, he added.

Nana Amoako commended the DCE for the kind gesture and assured her that the community would use the bags of cement for the intended purpose.

Mrs Amissah said the poor nature of the community centre compelled her to support its refurbishment.

Mr Samuel Sakyi, the Assemblyman for Tomfokro Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the DCE for her dedication towards the community and the development of Assinman as a whole.