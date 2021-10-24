Switch-Hatch appoints Chief Financial Officer

Swift-Hatch, an international joint venture that is into oil exploration and production, as well as energy services, has appointed Andreas Tsoniotis as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr Tsoniotis will lead the Finance, Commercial, Business Development and Investor Relations functions for the three joint-venture entities of Swift Petrotrade Group (SPG) and Hatch Energy Group (HEG) in Ghana.

A press release from the company, issued by Ms Afua Nyarko, the Corporate Affairs Manager, said the new CFO came on board with over 18 years of banking, finance and investment experience having worked in varied capacities with institutions, including HSBC Bank plc, Eurobank Ergasias SA, Hellenic Bank Ltd, and Egnatia Bank SA.

It said his most recent role afforded him the opportunity to work as financial consultant, providing

Out-sourced CFO services to small and medium enterprises in Greece.

Mr Ellis P. Antsroe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Swift-Hatch entities, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Andreas as he comes on board with a great deal of banking and finance experience.”

“The primary strategy of Swift-Hatch is to deliver outstanding performance for our shareholders and the appointment of Andreas reinforces our commitment to building a strong management team with real industry experience.”

“I am personally looking forward to working with Andreas in deepening our corporate governance structures.”

Mr Tsoniotis would be working “in between Ghana and Europe,” the release said.