Tanzania plans to secure 10 patrol boats to enhance security in lakes, Indian Ocean

Tanzania plans to buy 10 patrol boats to reinforce security in the country’s Great Lakes and the Indian Ocean, a senior official told parliament on Monday.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Jumanne Sagini said the patrol boats, valued at 4.5 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 1.9 million U.S. dollars), will be secured during the 2023/2024 financial year that begins on July 1, 2023, and ends on June 30, 2024.

The boats will be deployed in Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa and the Indian Ocean to patrol against piracy, illegal fishing and to protect people’s lives and their property, he said.

“The patrol boats will be deployed to hotspot areas in the lakes and the Indian Ocean,” Sagini told parliament in the capital, Dodoma, responding to a lawmaker’s question on government measures to beef up security in the country’s lakes and along the Indian Ocean. Enditem