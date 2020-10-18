The United Republic of Tanzania (URT) and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) on Saturday decided to remove five controversial issues from the list of union issues.

The agreements signed in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam between responsible ministers and other senior officials from both sides were aimed at making the union more vibrant and beneficial.

The URT was formed on April 26, 1964, as a result of the Republic of Tanganyika and People’s Republic of Zanzibar and Pemba, within which the latter remains a semi-autonomous region. Since its formation, the union has faced some turbulent waves and challenges but the two governments have been able to resolve them with a view to making the union bloom.

Mussa Azzan Zungu, the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office responsible for union matters and environment, mentioned the removed issues as RGZ’s participation of international and regional forums and regional blocs, including the East African Community. Zungu mentioned other removed issues as costs of importing cargo from Zanzibar at the Dar es Salaam port, exploration and exploitation of oil and gas as well as URT and RGZ Joint Committee’s meeting procedure on union issues.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Vice President, instructed relevant authorities and officials to work hard and ensure remaining contentious issues that were at different levels of resolution were amicably resolved. Palamagamba Kabudi, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, said the signing of the documents justified the true intention of the two governments to maintain and strengthen the union.