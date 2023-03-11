Tanzanian woman detained in Zambia for trafficking swallowed cocaine

Zambia’s anti-drug agency on Friday detained a Tanzanian woman after she attempted to traffic cocaine she had swallowed.

Hussein Khan, the officer for Public Relations at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), said the woman, 47, was intercepted at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola city in the Copperbelt Province as she was en route to Tanzania from Brazil.

He said in a statement that the woman was profiled at the airport and later expelled 75 pellets of cocaine weighing about 1.5 kg she had swallowed.

She is currently detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon, he added.