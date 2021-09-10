Tebel partners RCC to fumigate Agbogbloshie Market

Tebel Ghana Limited, a specialist in waste management, has partnered the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to fumigate and desilt the 80 acre land space and gutters of the former scrapyard at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

The exercise was to eradicate the pests, insects and rodents which had engulfed the property and affected neighbouring business establishments and households in the enclave.

The scrapyard was on the banks of the Korle Lagoon and the estuary of the Odaw River. It was used mostly as an onion market, an automobile and electronic waste hub.

As part of the “Let’s Make Accra Work” campaign initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, to improve sanitation conditions in the nation’s capital, the scrap yard and onion market were demolished on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Madam Edem Makumafor, the Public Relations Officer of Tebel Ghana Limited, said the exercise which started on Wednesday was expected to be completed in three days to make Accra clean and habitable for everyone.

‘‘We believe in the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda which was also to help reduce the recurrences of floods in our nation’s capital and to boost tourism,’’ she said.

Madam Makumafor said, as part of the exercise, they would fumigate, fog and mist blow the land, collect and dispose refuse, and desilt gutters.