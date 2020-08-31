Tecno CAMON 16 Series promises some great pictures

TECNO has announced it will release its latest TECNO CAMON 16 series in the fourth quarter of this year, via a global virtual augmented reality (AR) experience conference.

With the aim of building a reputed camera phone, the CAMON 16 series will be embedded with upgraded a whopping 64-megapixel back and 48-megapixel front camera to bring the users a sharper than ever photography experience.

A statement from the company’s PR agents said “Judging from TECNO’s ambition to be the leading camera phone brand in global emerging markets, the TECNO CAMON 16 series will feature a flagship-level 64-megapixel ultra quad back camera, which enables creating a masterpiece with each picture taken, as well as an unprecedented top-of-the-line 48-megapixel dual front camera.”

It said “These features will no doubt be beneficial for users, especially in today’s world – where most memories and meaningful moments are captured using a smartphone camera, so it’s not surprising users will definitely want to use the best.”

Indeed, for those who are crazy about their phone taking the best quality picture, that phone is finally here, TECNO CAMON 16 series.

The coveted TECNO CAMON series has always been committed to the study of camera technology. From earlier generations to the most recent launches of the CAMON series, consumers have enjoyed these continuous upgrades thanks to TECNO’s technical investments in smartphone camera technologies.

TECNO has always been committed to bringing the latest technologies to users in emerging markets, including Ghana, which is reflected not only in the products, but also in the visual experience that users can go through at its product launch.

In the first half of 2020, TECNO held a number of online conferences around the world, several of which were the first online conference experience in local markets.

One of such events was the Nigeria TECNO CAMON 15 Online Launch Event – the first online press conference for the mobile industry of African markets, thanks to the rapid development of ICT on the African continent.

There’s no doubt that the AR launch event will create an even more stimulating and vivid experience.

There’s no doubt of what audiences can expect with the CAMON 16 AR launch. It’s definitely worth the anticipation.

In addition to the outstanding camera technology, the TECNO CAMON 16 series is expected to come with a full HD display, 4500mAh battery, a fast charging feature between 25W and 33W, USB Type-C, Helio G90T Processor, 8GB operating memory (RAM) and between 64 and 128GB storage memory options.