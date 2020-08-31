As Ghanaians await the arrive of the sleek dual-SIM 4G Huawei Y6p phone on the market, the company has opened the door for pre-order at an affordable GHC799.

The offer even comes with a gift of either a portable hand fan or a humidifier.

It comes in three colors – black, green and purple, each weighing just 185 grams, making it light enough to carry around.

Whereas the handset comes with all the qualities that Huawei handsets have known for, it comes with a unique large battery with 5000 mAh of power.

Battery performance

In terms of performance, the large 5000mAh battery supports all daily tasks for several days without frequent charging.

The battery power makes it possible for the HUAWEI Y6p handset to be used as a one-way reverse charger to refuel other phones effortlessly.

Furthermore, the Backup Mode on this device allows it to support two-way backup for data and photos on Android phones.

6.3” Display

Spotting a 6.3? Dewdrop Touchscreen Display, with an 88.4% screen-to-body ratio, the phone provides a wide and immersive visual experience, to meet the taste of people who love to watch videos on a wide 720 x 1440 pixels resolution screen on the go.

With a diameter of 2.65 mm, the tiny and discreet front camera with a narrow frame achieves more room to showcase the exciting game graphics and fantastic images with less interruptions.

Shinning in the Light

With the special coating and sophisticated craftsmanship, the back cover is sparkling with stunning curves under every light and shadow. Elegance and radiance is showcased from every perspective.

Hardware

The internal storage memory is 64GB and can be expanded to 512GB with a miscroSD, while the operating memory of the phone (RAM) is 3GB, which means it has a lot of room to run several open and active windows without slowing down.

The Media Tek Helio P22-MT6762 processor is another feature that ensure great customer experience in terms of speed and performance.

The sleek handset has three rear cameras – a 13 megapixel – 5 megapixel and a 2 megapixel, which guarantee great pictures as it captures all the fine details of images. The 8-megapixel front camera also ensures great selfies.

The handset also checks yes for fingerprint sensor, compass/magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.