Tei Lartey-Gberbie wins Centre of the World Golf

Tei Lartey-Gberbie returned a gross score of 75 to win this year’s Centre of the World Open Golf Championship played at Tema.

He w as followed by Eric Ericson with 76 gross, Chao Peng took the third position with 77gross, beating Christopher Mbii on count-back while Daniel Asamani placed fifth with 79 gross.

In the Ladies encounter, Mercy Werner came first with 88 gross, Vivian Dick took the second position with 90 gross while Phinto Mohlala placed third with 92 gross.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Dennis Etwi-Barimah came first with 65 net, Nana Ani Agyei took the second position with 69 net while Papa Otoo placed third with 70 net.

Naomi Tei-Lartey won the Ladies Group ‘B’ event with 72 net, Patricia Adusei-Poku took the second position with 73 net while Essther Antwi placed third with 78 net.

Augustine Manasseh won the Professional’s category with 68 gross, beating Francis Torgah on the ‘Sudden death’ after t hey had both played the same score.

The Closest to the Centre of the World’ award went to Naomi Tei-Lartey while the ‘Longest Drive’ category was won by Mercy Wenner.

The one-day Scratch event which was sponsored by the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited attracted 120 golfers.

Kofi Asamoah, Captain of the Centre of the World Golf Club commended the participants for their sportsmanship exhibited and charged them to take active interest in the activities of the club.