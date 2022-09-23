Tema Regional Command Of GNFS Commissions Office Complex

The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has commissioned an office complex to support awareness creation and fire prevention in the region.

It has a 50-seater ultramodern conference hall and offices.

The block was named after Nii Opremeh II, the Shiashi Mantse, known in private life as Gilford Tetteh Adams, a retired Tema Regional Fire Commander.

It was jointly commissioned by GNFS Council Chair, Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chief Fire Officer Julius A. Kuunuor, and other dignitaries after inspecting a guard of honour by the Regional Command.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO1) Doris Lamptey, Tema Regional Fire Commander, said the project commenced in 2010 under Nii Opremeh but was abandoned until she took office in November 2021.

She, therefore, saw it as a responsibility to complete the project and sought help from stakeholders to accomplish that goal.

ACFO1 Lamptey said the facility would provide better office spaces for personnel and serve as training grounds for organisations and industries on fire safety, hitherto done under the appliance bay, which was not the best.

“There is a saying that a sound mind is in a sound body. If you have a very good working environment it makes your output increase, and as firefighters, we need it,” she said.

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi, on his part, lauded the institutions in Tema for supporting the project to enhance the activities and image of the GNFS.

He commended the Regional Commander and her team for exhibiting unity of purpose to ensure they achieved their vision.

He urged the public to discard the perceptions that the “Fire Service trucks visits fire scenes without water in their tanks,” saying those were all untrue.

Even though the Service may have some logistical constraints, personnel were doing their best to respond promptly to emergencies and the Government was also working on getting more equipment to improve its work, he said.