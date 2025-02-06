Tepa Traditional Council Congratulates Okudzeto Ablakwa on Ministerial Approval

The Tepa Traditional Council, led by Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampem I, the Tepamanhene, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on approval as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampem I praised Hon. Ablakwa’s remarkable contributions to the development of Tepa and its surroundings, highlighting his unwavering support for education, infrastructure, and community welfare.

One of his most notable achievements in the area was his expeditious intervention in the Tepa Senior High School project, which significantly enhanced educational opportunities for young people in the region.

Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa who is also the Mrantehene of Tepa’s dedication to the growth and progress of Tepa has earned him immense respect from the traditional leadership and the people of the community.

The Tepa Traditional Council extolled his leadership qualities and commitment to national development, expressing confidence that his new role as Minister for Foreign Affairs will further strengthen Ghana’s global engagements and diplomatic relations.

The Council also acknowledged their Member of Parliament, whose efforts have positively impacted the socio-economic growth of the area.

They assured their full support for their leader as he takes on this important national assignment.

The people of Tepa join in celebrating this significant milestone and look forward to continued collaboration for the betterment of the community and the nation at large.