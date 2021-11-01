Terrorist attack can happen anywhere: Ghana is no exception

Mr. Daniel Glikpo, the Director for National Commission for Civic Education of North Tongu District has observed that terrorist attacks can happen anywhere in the sub-region including Ghana.

He said Ghanaians should not become complacent and handle threats of terrorism lightly adding that, “it has become everybody’s responsibility to be on the watch since what happened in neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso can happen in Ghana as well.”

Mr Glikpo, who said this at an inter party Dialogue Committee meeting in Battor urged all Ghanaians, especially the youth to be on the look-out and report miscreants with terrorist inclination to get their plans foiled by the security agencies in time.

“It has become necessary for everyone to be on the watch out for people who come to their communities and look suspicious and report these people to the security agencies and Community leaders so that they will be investigated”, he said.

Mr Glikpo said terrorists and extremists target the youth to champion their course, adding that “when the youth are radicalized, they exhibit some signs which include; isolating themselves from their family and friends, unwillingness to discuss their views and sudden disrespectful attitude towards others which should be looked out for to stop the tide before it escalates.”

He added that terrorist activities were the unlawful use of violence and intimidation especially against civilians in pursuit of political aims, and extremism through holding of extreme political or religious views.

Mr Glikpo explained that the Western Togoland secessionist group had been an example of violent extremism group adding that, “it has been difficult to understand why the Western Togoland people made attacks at North Tongu, whereas their own records do not show that North Tongu was part of where they wish to claim independence for.”

He entreated everyone to become security conscious and advised that all communities together with the Police and the District Assembly should form their neighbourhood watchdogs.

Present at the meeting was the Volta Regional Director of NCCE and Akatsi South Municipal Director NCCE, Mr. Kenneth Kponor and Mr. Vincent Adzika respectively.