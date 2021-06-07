FILED - April 21, 2020, Hangzhou, Hangzhou, China: ZhejiangÃ¯ÂŒÅ’CHINA-Customers buy electric cars at a tesla store in hangzhou, east China's zhejiang province, April 21, 2020...On the same day, tesla began to broadcast live activities on an e-commerce platform for eight days in a row. During the broadcast, tesla will give out rights such as children's electric car, 48-hour test drive right of Model 3 and charging coupon. This is tesla's latest move after it announced last week that it would open an official flagship store in a Chinese e-commerce platform...It is understood that due to the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on offline consumption, tesla has maintained the popularity with users through online live broadcasting since February this year. Some auto industry experts said that at present, the global enterprise digitization process is accelerating comprehensively, tesla cooperated with the third-party e-commerce platform, which will increase tesla's touch points in the e-commerce digital market. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
FILED - April 21, 2020, Hangzhou, Hangzhou, China: ZhejiangÃ¯ÂŒÅ’CHINA-Customers buy electric cars at a tesla store in hangzhou, east China's zhejiang province, April 21, 2020...On the same day, tesla began to broadcast live activities on an e-commerce platform for eight days in a row. During the broadcast, tesla will give out rights such as children's electric car, 48-hour test drive right of Model 3 and charging coupon. This is tesla's latest move after it announced last week that it would open an official flagship store in a Chinese e-commerce platform...It is understood that due to the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on offline consumption, tesla has maintained the popularity with users through online live broadcasting since February this year. Some auto industry experts said that at present, the global enterprise digitization process is accelerating comprehensively, tesla cooperated with the third-party e-commerce platform, which will increase tesla's touch points in the e-commerce digital market. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa

US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has scrapped plans to produce the Model S Plaid Plus electric car, as the regular Plaid is “so good,” CEO Elon Musk said.

Tesla was planning to launch the Plaid Plus sedan, a version of the Model S series electric vehicles with three 1,100-horsepower engines and the battery range of 520 miles per charge.

“Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

He noted that the car can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in under 2 seconds, making it one of the quickest production cars ever made.

The canceled Model S Plaid Plus was expected to be the most expensive electric car produced by Tesla at $150,000. The regular Plaid has a starting price at about $120,000. This version has a top speed of 200 mph and the battery range of 390 miles per charge.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSchoolgirls in Zambia using play park for study
Next articleFrench Antitrust Regulator Imposes US$267 Million Fine on Google
SPUTNIK NEWS SERVICE
https://sputniknews.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here