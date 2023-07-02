The world festival and Spiid Travel and Tour sign agreement

The fastest-growing travel and tour firm Spiid Travel and Tour under the supervision of its Chief Executive Officer Mr Isaac Amoakwah has strike a partnership with the organisers of the Ghana To The World Festival as the official travel partner.

Mr Amoakwah in an interview after the historic partnership deal noted that his outfit will ensure that the maiden edition will be well organized as far as Spiid Travel and Tour will be handling the travel aspect.

“Spiid Travel and Tour will make a positive impact with the partnership. We will deliver and make ensure the results will be successful. Last but not least I must say we are grateful to the organizers for recognizing our work in the tourism industry”.

He added that his firm will take the opportunity to propagate the tourist sites in Ghana to the diasporans.

The Ghanaian-owned travel and tour agency will provide the flight services for this year’s Ghana to the World Festival in the United Kingdom.

The Indigenous travel and tour firm has been charged to deliver assiduously based on its track record in the tourism industry across the globe.