Three women accuse Sir David Adjaye of sexual misconduct

Renowned architect Sir David Adjaye has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women who were previously employed by him in Accra and London.

The women allege that Adjaye took advantage of his position of power and forced himself upon them.

They have come forward to share their experiences with the Financial Times newspaper in the UK order to raise awareness and prevent others from enduring similar ordeals.

In response to the allegations, Sir David Adjaye strongly denies the accusations of sexual harassment and abuse leveled against him.

The women, who have chosen to remain anonymous, worked under Adjaye for an extended period of time, and they claim that his inappropriate behavior went unaddressed.

Meanwhile lawyers of Mr. Adjaye have denied the allegations, according to the Financial Times Report.