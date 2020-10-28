Management of Timaataba Orphanage, based in Tongo in the Talensi District has called on government to resource orphanages to improve care for orphans and needy children.

Mr Isaiah Dowonbe Yinduobli, Founder of the Orphanage who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency enumerated challenges they faced including; feeding uniforms and shelter.

He therefore called on government, philanthropists and the public to help complete an on- going housing project, which was started three years ago and due to financial challenges stalled and indicated that when completed it would improve living conditions of the children there.

The 44 year- old Manager , and a peasant farmer also called for financial support to provide school uniforms and learning materials for the children .

Narrating how the orphanage started, Mr Yinduobli, said the it began in 2010 and currently housed 23 children consisting of 18 girls and five boys and with two were at various levels in Senior High Schools (SHS) in the region.

He said eight of the children sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination this year.

The orphanage he said was “founded based on sentiments I had for orphans and children who were less privileged in society”.

“Growing up as an orphan, life was unbearable without parental support, as a result, I became passionate in helping children in similar situations and so I started to provide shelter and food for the vulnerable children within my locality”, added.

Mr Yinduobli said the orphanage since it started was run on proceeds made from his now collapsed business, on-gong farming and with some support from individuals who occasionally made donations to them.

He said with help from a friend he helped in selling computers and accessories, he earned some income which was ploughed back into the running of the orphanage until a fraudster duped him and made away with his money.

Mr Yinduobil who pledged his commitment to taking care and ensuring children in the home reached their full potential appealed to non-governmental organizations and benevolent societies to support the orphanage especially with the feeding component and funds to complete the housing project that a birthday celebrant started for them.

Mrs Janet Tindana Naamyayah, wife of Mr Yinduobli, commended individuals and organizations who over the years supported them and urged all to emulate such gestures.

Currently, Mr Yinduobli and his wife are the caregivers of the orphanage and live together with their three biological children.