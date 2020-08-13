The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has donated drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to the Tema Traditional Council in support of this year’s Homowo Festival.

The items included 50 boxes of bottled water, three crates of schnapps, 20 crates of canned beer and 20 crates of canned minerals.

Nii Adjetey Agbo, Manklalo of Tema, received the items on behalf of the Traditional Council and thanked the Assembly.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang- La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the Assembly

believed in the traditions and culture of the people hence the support.

Mr Anang-La said the presentation was done on behalf of government, giving the assurance that the annual ritual of supporting the people of Tema to celebrate Homowo would continue unabated as the period helped to project the cultural heritage of the people.

He called on the natives to cherish and preserve their culture by participating in the celebration peacefully, adding that the celebration was a means of appreciating and remembering the town’s forefathers who fought for their survival as a people.

Mr Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer of the TMA, said the Assembly had agreed with the TTC to ensure that this year’s celebration would be done on a low key where the people would not be moving around to sprinkle kpokpoi (the festival food) as custom demanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the various clans would gather in their various homes to celebrate while the elders would meet at the palace to perform communal rituals.

He said the TMA would present PPEs to the Tema Traditional Council before the celebration to ensure strict adherence to the health protocols.