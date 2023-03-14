Top Luxury Travel Buyers Look Forward to ILTM Africa’s Exciting 2023 Lineup

Leading luxury travel buyers, including Virtuoso and Select, will arrive in Cape Town at the end of March for ILTM Africa 2023. Impressively, 88% are new buyers with representation from Brazil, Canada, Finland, Israel, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain the United Arab Emirates and more.

“We are excited about the dramatic increase in new buyers, making up 88% of participants at ILTM this year. The event programme showcases some of the best Cape Town has to offer. To everyone coming to ILTM Africa this year – enjoy one of the great cities of the world, we love welcoming you again,” said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Held in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, this year’s ILTM Africa will once again bring high-value one-on-one meeting opportunities with king buyers from around the world. This beautiful natural venue is conducive for exceptional business meetings for the tourism industry. Situated on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch is internationally acclaimed as one of the seven most magnificent botanical gardens in the world.

ILTM Africa delegates will be able to enjoy activities such as a picnic lunch in the Kirstenbosch Sculpture Gardens as well as chocolate tasting with Hippolytas chocolates, high tea at the Mount Nelson and a visit to The Vineyard Hotel in Newlands. An exclusive networking event powered by Shimansky and Zeitz MOCAA will also take place at the exclusive Zeitz MOCAA. There will be numerous spoils for delegates including beautiful gift bags supplied by The Joinery and exciting surprises organised by ILTM Africa.

“We’re so excited to be able to put together an amazing itinerary for delegates and media in the Host City of Cape Town. A special thank you as well to MLT Car Hire who will drive our hosted media to a range of attractions to showcase our beautiful region,” says Megan De Jager, RX Africa Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Marketing.

Speakers on luxury travel trends and LGBTQ+ travel will be a key feature of the event. Almost 20% of the confirmed buyers are interested in the LGBTQ+ travel category and interest in Golf Tourism came from buyers in seven countries, including Singapore and Germany.

International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa is an exclusive annual event showcasing a curated selection of luxury travel and tourism providers in Africa to buyers from across the world. It is an invitation-only event and provides opportunities for leaders in the industry to network, expand their knowledge, gain insight and discover new business.

“ILTM Africa has gone back its roots. We are focussing on our core mission: to be a niche, boutique, invite only event where luxury tourism players can connect and exchange ideas. Our intimate event has incredible things planned for you alongside quality meetings – we cannot wait to share these with you!” concludes De Jager.

ILTM Africa will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 31 March to 02 April.