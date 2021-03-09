Tragedy hit Apam in the Central Region on Sunday, March 7, when 12 teenagers got drowned in the sea when they went swimming.

Two others, Simon Dadzie, 15, and Godfred Appretsie, 14, who were rescued by the police, are on admission at the Apam Hospital responding to treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

She said on Sunday, at about 0840 hours, Mr Kwame Akono and Mr Justice Mensah reported to the police that their nephew, Joshua Annor, aged 15, went to the beach to play football with some other children but later got drowned.

DSP Oppong said the police quickly proceeded to the scene with the Acting District Chief Executive of Gomoa West and a search was conducted.

She said Dadzie and Appretsie were rescued but the 12 others were found dead.

She said the bodies of the deceased, including two females, aged 14 and 17, had been deposited at the St Luke Catholic Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Police PRO said investigations were ongoing.